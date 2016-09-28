Campbell to make Atlantic debut

Scots singer and musician Mairi Campbell will sing Viola, Voice, Songs, Improvisations, at the Atlantic Islands Centre this evening, Wednesday October 5.

Mairi is no stranger to Argyll since she grew up on the Isle of Lismore and regularly offers music retreats there. However, this will be her first solo show on Luing. She won the Instrumentalist of the Year 2016 Award at the Scots Trad Music Awards and has previously won Scots Singer of The Year and Tutor of The Year. She has also received the Live Ireland Music Award for Best Female Musician of the Year and for Best Composition of the Year.

Mairi’s voice was heard worldwide when her version of Auld Lang Syne (with David Francis as The Cast) was played over a pivotal scene in the film Sex and The City.

It is fitting that her first solo performance on Luing is at the Atlantic Islands Centre which this year won the Argyll and Bute Social Enterprise of the Year Award and the Scottish Civic Trust My Place Award. The Isle of Luing Community Trust has also been awarded almost £15,000 in funding by Creative Scotland for its arts programme in 2016-2017.

The Centre’s Events Co-ordinator, Birgit Whitmore said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Mairi to the Atlantic Islands Centre on Luing. I saw her perform at the Edinburgh Fringe and was extremely impressed by her beautiful voice and outstanding playing. I realised then that she would be a big hit on Luing.

‘We’re very grateful to Creative Scotland for this funding which means that we can pay artists a professional fee whilst keeping ticket prices at an affordable level,’ she added.

For further information contact Birgit Whitmore on 01852 3143096