Cruise ship all steam ahead for Fort’s new pontoon

THE first cruise ship to use Fort William’s new pontoons is set to arrive on Wednesday.

The Boudicca will be coming in at 6.45am on Wednesday September 28 and bringing with it 880 passengers and 350 crew members.

While some of the passengers will be whisked away on coaches to other parts of Lochaber, a fair few are expected to come ashore and explore the town, will a whole hosts of events planned for the guests.

The visitors will be welcomed off the ship, at the entrance to the West End Car Park, by a piper before an illustrated presentation, ‘Fort William Then and Now’ which has been arranged by Ian Abernethy and Bill Cameron at the West End Hotel, will take place at 10.30am until 12.

The Model T Ford will be in Cameron Square and a five minute news clip from 1911 will be showing at the West Highland Museum.

At 10.30am Lochaber Geopark will be giving a talk about the area and the Highlands, and at noon the RSCDS Scottish Country Dancing team will be giving demonstrations with an opportunity to join in.

Between 1pm and 3pm the Highlanders will be singing a Scottish songs for all the cruise ship passengers, and crew to enjoy as well as other visitors and Lochaber people themselves.

The cruise ship will be leaving Fort William at 4pm the same day.

The Fort William Marine and Shoreline company (FWMSC) have also put up shelters at the West End car park for all the cruise ship passengers and crew on their way to Fort William in the coming years.

The Fort William Town Team has said: ‘People have already been spotted munching their lunch while admiring the view in them. Well done to the volunteers from Fort William Marine and Shoreline company for making it happen, and to Highlands and Islands Enterprise for the funding.’