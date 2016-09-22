Wyvex Media/ Scottish Provincial Press Joint Announcement

Wyvex Media and Scottish Provincial Press are delighted to confirm that they have reached agreement on the merger of the Lochaber News into a new look West Highland edition of the Oban Times and the transfer of Lochaber Life Magazine to Wyvex Media.

Technological and economic changes have meant that Lochaber has increasingly found it difficult to sustain two local newspapers and both parties have been engaged in positive and constructive talks to ensure that a strong local publishing presence remains a vital part of the community. Both companies agree that Wyvex’ closer geographical ties and strength in the market make it the sensible choice to continue to provide local news and services to the people of Lochaber. As an indication of this commitment Wyvex has recently strengthened both its editorial and commercial presence in Lochaber and will shortly relocate its current office to a high street presence in Fort William.

As a result of this agreement, the last issue of the Lochaber News will be published on 29th September 2016. The following week a new look Oban Times West Highland edition will be published incorporating the best content from the Lochaber News, additional news and sports pages from Lochaber, as well as news from across the wider West highlands and Argyll. There will be no change to the publishing strategy of Lochaber Life magazine, although this will now be published by Wyvex Media.

Alister Bennet, Managing Director of Wyvex Media and Thelma Henderson, Managing Director of Scottish Provincial Press commented “We are delighted that we were able to reach agreement on the future publishing strategy for Lochaber. This agreement ensures a bright, sustainable publishing future for Lochaber and importantly will deliver even better news coverage and value for readers and advertisers alike”