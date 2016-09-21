 
Young chefs show they’re cooking with gas

on September 21st, 2016
THIS week saw the start of the heats for the Lochaber Rotary Club Young Chef competition.

Marine Harvest is again sponsoring the event, which includes children from Kinlochleven, Ardnamurchan, Mallaig and Lochaber High School.

Rebecca Martin, head teacher at Kinlochleven, said: ‘Becky Bashir from Marine Harvest, along with Sheena MacGruer, who represented the Rotary, and chef Brian Hume had the difficult job of judging at Kinlochleven High School, eventually deciding on Abbie Malcolm (S5), who made a korma chicken curry and a delicious pineapple upside down cake, and Rhiona McLauchlan (S4), who made chicken fajitas and chocolate brownies with homemade chocolate sauce.

‘Congratulations to both who will now go through to the Young Chef final being held in Mallaig High School on October 4.’

