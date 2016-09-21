What’s on today? Wednesday, September 21

Wednesday, September 21
Around Oban, Lorn and the Isles
Scottish Association for Marine Science – for information only
International marine science and technology summit continues at Dunstaffnage.
Some of the world’s leading scientists from across the globe are gathered in the town to explore new research and business opportunities.
Toy Cupboard
10am – noon The Undercroft, Parish Church, Oban
Swap toys from the extensive toy library
Early Year Group
1.40pm St Columba’s primary school
Children under five and an adult welcome to attend
Kilmore Community Council
8pm Kilmore Hall
Regular meeting
Argyll and Bute Council Planning Committee, Kilmory
10am Council Chamber, Lochgilphead
MacMillan Cancer Support
2.15pm – 4.15pm Drop in Wednesday at Oban Library
For support and advice for every aspect of living well with cancer.
Cinema – Oban Phoenix Cinema
Various times, films include
Bad Moms,
Cafe Society,
Hell or High Water,
Nine Lives,
Sausage Party,
Swallows and Amazons,
War Dogs,
Oban FM
0810 Breakfast Show
0900 Scottish Sound
1000 Comfort Zone with Doug Campbell
1500 Elaine Lamb
1700 Drive Time
1900 Country meets Rock
2100 Gordon’s Grooves