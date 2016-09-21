Unsubscribe from our E-Alerts

150 Years of the Oban Times

What's on today? Wednesday, September 21 Wednesday, September 21 Around Oban, Lorn and the Isles Scottish Association for Marine Science – for information only International marine science and technology summit continues at Dunstaffnage. Some of the world's leading scientists from across the globe are gathered in the town to explore new research and business opportunities. Toy Cupboard 10am – noon The Undercroft, Parish Church, Oban Swap toys from the extensive toy library Early Year Group 1.40pm St Columba's primary school Children under five and an adult welcome to attend Kilmore Community Council 8pm Kilmore Hall Regular meeting Argyll and Bute Council Planning Committee, Kilmory 10am Council Chamber, Lochgilphead MacMillan Cancer Support 2.15pm – 4.15pm Drop in Wednesday at Oban Library For support and advice for every aspect of living well with cancer. Cinema – Oban Phoenix Cinema Various times, films include Bad Moms, Cafe Society, Hell or High Water, Nine Lives, Sausage Party, Swallows and Amazons, War Dogs, Oban FM 0810 Breakfast Show 0900 Scottish Sound 1000 Comfort Zone with Doug Campbell 1500 Elaine Lamb 1700 Drive Time 1900 Country meets Rock 2100 Gordon's Grooves

