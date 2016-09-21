«  
What’s on today? Wednesday, September 21

on September 21st, 2016

Wednesday, September 21

Around Oban, Lorn and the Isles

 

Scottish Association for Marine Science – for information only

International marine science and technology summit continues at Dunstaffnage.

Some of the world’s leading scientists from across the globe are gathered in the town to explore new research and business opportunities.

Toy Cupboard

10am – noon The Undercroft, Parish Church, Oban

Swap toys from the extensive toy library

Early Year Group

1.40pm St Columba’s primary school

Children under five and an adult welcome to attend

Kilmore Community Council

8pm Kilmore Hall

Regular meeting

Argyll and Bute Council Planning Committee, Kilmory

10am Council Chamber, Lochgilphead

MacMillan Cancer Support

2.15pm – 4.15pm Drop in Wednesday at Oban Library

For support and advice for every aspect of living well with cancer.

 

Cinema – Oban Phoenix Cinema

Various times, films include

Bad Moms,

Cafe Society,

Hell or High Water,

Nine Lives,

Sausage Party,

Swallows and Amazons,

War Dogs,

 

Oban FM

0810  Breakfast Show

0900  Scottish Sound

1000  Comfort Zone with Doug Campbell

1500   Elaine Lamb

1700   Drive Time

1900   Country meets Rock

2100   Gordon’s Grooves

