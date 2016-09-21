Top award for Sleat community activists

SLEAT community council was a ‘clear winner’ of a Rural Innovators award 2015-16.

Members of the community council were delighted to hear they had won the award, which is organised by the Scottish Parliament.

Constituency MSP for Skye Kate Forbes tabled a parliamentary motion congratulating the group on its success, which has been supported by 15 MSPs.

She said: ‘I am delighted that the Scottish Rural Parliament has given this award to the Sleat Community Council, because I know first-hand how dedicated it is to rural communities.

‘Over the past few months in particular, Sleat Community Council has been unswerving in its commitment to fighting for essential transport links in the West Coast.

‘So, the work of Sleat Community Council has contributed enormously to the future of rural Scotland and this reward is deserved recognition of its hard work.’

Representatives from Sleat Community Council will receive their award when the Scottish Rural Parliament meets in Angus from October 6-8.

Sleat community council secretary Rob Ware said: ‘We may have won a Rural Innovators Award but the battle to return a robust and reliable ferry services goes on as strongly as ever.’