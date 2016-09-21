Clubs and groups share £30,000 windfall



A TOTAL of 27 groups and clubs from across Lochaber are celebrating winning a share of £30,000 – thanks to the backing of their community.

Just under 2,000 people had their say on how valuable funding should be distributed around various projects as part of the ‘your voice, your choice’ initiative.

The 71 eligible bids were put to a public vote from 9am on Monday September 12 until 11.45pm on Sunday September 18, and today the successful bidders have been revealed by Voluntary Action Lochaber.

Ranging from £50 to £1,500, the money will go towards improving access to a Fort William swimming pool, the purchase of music equipment in Ardnamurchan, skiing lessons for pupils in Mallaig and help to provide equipment and hall hire for baby groups in Kinlochleven, among other worthwhile causes.

A spokesperson said: ‘Your voices have been heard and money has been allocated accordingly. It was your voice, your choice! Well done.’

The full list of winners and awards can be seen at http://valochaber.org/yvyc.