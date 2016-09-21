Sale report Oban: Caledonian Marts Tuesday August 20 2016

Oban – Caledonian Marts Ltd (Tuesday August 20 2016) sold 3175 Store Lambs and Feeding Ewes.
All classes of lambs sharper on the week and more could have been sold to sellers advantage.
Store Lambs (2375) averaged £38.05 (+ £4.02 on the year), selling to £61 for a Texel x from M Poulton, Iochdar, Isle of Mull.
Feeding Ewes (800) averaged £32.59 (+45p on the year), selling to £66 for Cheviots from B Galbraith, Drumfionnghaill, Isle of Mull.
Leading Prices:-
Lambs
Suffolk:- £59 Strongorm
£59 Poltalloch
£58 Kilbride
Texel:- £59 Baligrundle (Isle of Lismore)
£59 Strongorm
Beltex X:- £58.50 Poltalloch
Chev:- £50 Ensay (Isle of Mull)
£50 Ardionra (Isle of Iona)
£50 Inshaig
Mule:- £52 Balure of Shian
£49 Poltalloch
£47 Oban Seil
BF:- £48 Inshaig
£45 Aird
£45 Creagan Inn
£43 Sunipol (Isle of Mull)
Ewes
Chev:- £58 Iochdar (Isle of Mull)
Cont:- £58 Baligrundle (Isle of Lismore)
Chev X:- £53 Antium & Druimfionngaill
Mule:- £45 Baligrundle (Isle of Lismore)
Cross:- £46 Iochdar
Zwar:- £50 Ardionra
BF (Correct):- £44 Sunipol
BF (Feeder):- £41 Sunipol
BF Ewe Lambs
£48 + £40 Sunipol
£39 Crannich