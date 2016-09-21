Sale report Oban: Caledonian Marts Tuesday August 20 2016

Oban – Caledonian Marts Ltd (Tuesday August 20 2016) sold 3175 Store Lambs and Feeding Ewes.

All classes of lambs sharper on the week and more could have been sold to sellers advantage.

Store Lambs (2375) averaged £38.05 (+ £4.02 on the year), selling to £61 for a Texel x from M Poulton, Iochdar, Isle of Mull.

Feeding Ewes (800) averaged £32.59 (+45p on the year), selling to £66 for Cheviots from B Galbraith, Drumfionnghaill, Isle of Mull.

Leading Prices:-

Lambs

Suffolk:- £59 Strongorm

£59 Poltalloch

£58 Kilbride

Texel:- £59 Baligrundle (Isle of Lismore)

£59 Strongorm

Beltex X:- £58.50 Poltalloch

Chev:- £50 Ensay (Isle of Mull)

£50 Ardionra (Isle of Iona)

£50 Inshaig

Mule:- £52 Balure of Shian

£49 Poltalloch

£47 Oban Seil

BF:- £48 Inshaig

£45 Aird

£45 Creagan Inn

£43 Sunipol (Isle of Mull)

Ewes

Chev:- £58 Iochdar (Isle of Mull)

Cont:- £58 Baligrundle (Isle of Lismore)

Chev X:- £53 Antium & Druimfionngaill

Mule:- £45 Baligrundle (Isle of Lismore)

Cross:- £46 Iochdar

Zwar:- £50 Ardionra

BF (Correct):- £44 Sunipol

BF (Feeder):- £41 Sunipol

BF Ewe Lambs

£48 + £40 Sunipol

£39 Crannich