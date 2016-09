Bangladesh fire and rescue service training at Connel

Members of the fire and rescue service Bangladesh were at the Falls of Lora, Connel to practice rescue operations on one of the world’s fastest tidal rapids.

The team were on their training exercises for coping with flood water with the RNLI at falls of Lora, Connel, near Oban.

Bangladesh is prone to flooding as it is situated on the Ganges Delta and the group of fire fighters came to Scotland to undertake some of the best training with RNLI in Connel.

Photo thanks to Kevin McGlynn.