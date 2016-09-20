Highland youngsters become sporting ambassadors » Small change to make big difference in Oban Yorkshire Building Society members’ small change could make a big difference to charities and good causes in Oban.

From Monday September 19, the society’s branch on George Street will be taking part in Small Change Big Difference Month where people can nominate their favourite local charity or good cause for the chance to bag a £100 donation.

The society will be donating a total of £100,000 to charities or good causes that matter most to the people living in the communities it serves.

Small Change Big Difference Month is funded by Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation, which is supported by its own members who have signed up to the Small Change Big Difference scheme. The scheme enables members to donate the pennies from the annual interest on their accounts to help a variety of charities and good causes.

Sally Jackson, manager of the Oban branch, said: ‘Smaller local charities and good causes can often struggle to obtain the funding they need – and they are exactly who we want people in Oban to nominate for the chance to win a donation.

‘Small Change Big Difference Month is our way of giving something back to the community so please come and nominate your favourite local charity or good cause to be one of the lucky thousand to receive a donation.”

Nominations can be submitted in the branch up until Saturday October 15, with successful charities and good causes being notified in November.

In 2015, the charitable foundation paid 1,502 donations totalling £392,276 to good causes and charities throughout the UK.

As well as offering donations through campaigns such as Small Change Big Difference Month, it also offers donations of up to £2,000 for charities which meet its criteria.

