Highland youngsters become sporting ambassadors

HIGHLAND, Western Isles and Orkney secondary school pupils were at a special young ambassadors conference yesterday hosted by Scottish athlete Colin Gregor.

Thirty-five secondary schools from across the three areas were invited to the event, held by sportscotland, with two pupils from each school attending the conference in Inverness.

Led by former Scottish rugby union player Colin, the pupils got an insight into the world of sport from the leading athlete.

The young ambassadors took part in workshops throughout the day with a team of Scotland’s top athletes, including Rio Olympic swimming champion Robbie Renwick.

Colin said: ‘It’s an honour to host the Inverness leg of sportscotland’s young ambassador conferences. As former captain for Scotland 7s for five years, I can identify the leadership potential and team spirit in the kids today. They are eager to learn and passionate about their role.

‘Sport needs leaders and people to give it a voice – that’s exactly what these kids are doing and for that I have great admiration for them. I wish them every success in their young ambassador role for 2016.’

Stewart Harris, chief executive at sportscotland, added: ‘Our young ambassador conferences provide a great opportunity for pupils who are passionate about sport to meet skilled athletes, gaining hints and tips from the professionals. It’s a chance for youngsters to collaboratively make a difference to Scotland’s sporting landscape.’