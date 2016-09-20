Air cadets celebrate 75th anniversary

MORE than 160 cadets and staff from the RAF congregated last weekend to celebrate 75 years of the formation of the Air Training Corps.

The ATC was established in 1941 and, along with the Combined Cadet Force, makes up the RAF Air Cadets.

The event took place in Inverness on September 18 and coincided with Battle of Britain Sunday, which traditionally falls on the Sunday after the Battle of Britain day which is September 15.

The group marched through the city centre at 2pm on their way to an anniversary church service at Ness Bank Church, which was led by Alan Lamb, currently the assistant Highland Wing chaplain. Mr Lamb was presented with a framed picture of the Short Sunderland Military Flying Boat on which he used to serve.

Following the church service, cadets marched past the war memorial at Cavell Gardens on the banks of the River Ness where the lord lieutenant Janet Bowen, for Ross and Cromarty, Skye and Lochalsh, and Douglas Young, vice-lord lieutenant for Inverness, took the parade salute.

Cadets then marched to the TA centre at Gordonville Road where further presentations took place.

The event concluded with light refreshments for all.