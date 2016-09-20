Appeal for help to find missing man

POLICE Scotland are appealing to the public to help finding a man who has been reported missing from the Uig area of the Isle of Skye.

Istvan Nagyvati, aged 34, is known to have travelled to Inverness by bus on Wednesday September 14, arriving at the city’s bus station during the evening.

When last seen, Istvan was wearing a dark-coloured hooded top, black jogging bottoms, a dark coloured beanie hat and was carrying a rucksack with a bright yellow or green rain cover.

Istvan is 6ft tall, of slim build, with dark shaved hair. He speaks with a Hungarian accent and is missing his top front teeth.

Istvan may sleep in hostels in the area and anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.