Tobermory Fish Company is swimming upstream

The Tobermory Fish Company is a family-run smokehouse and shop based in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull. The business smokes fish and shellfish within its own premises. All the foods to be smoked are sourced locally whenever possible. Products are smoked using carefully crafted recipes with no dyes or additives used. A speciality of the business is its famous Tobermory smoked trout.

The business has recently undertaken a HIE digital health check and has found the review very beneficial to progressing its IT strategy. ‘Technology is key to driving our sales efficiency and business growth, the digital advice has given us the confidence to move forwards with our IT plans,’ said Duncan Swinbanks, director of the Tobermory Fish Company.

Expert advice on digital health will be available from HIE at the Argyll Enterprise Week from October 31.