International and innovation support for business

Argyll Enterprise Week will offer advice to businesses looking to, or already starting to, trade outwith the UK.

Expert Stewart Miller of 9SM consulting will be at the business support fair and running a taster session on Wednesday November 2, to outline the free support available for exporting companies or those planning their first steps towards exporting. Stewart works with both HIE and Business Gateway clients and will draw upon his first-hand experience with global brands and SMEs, particularly in food and drink, textiles, sports and the creative industries.

Also at the business support fair and running a taster session will be Ewen Macaulay, HIE’s intellectual assets and innovation adviser. Ewan has a breadth of experience in providing businesses with advice in this often complex but critical environment. Ewen will be available to offer free advice on intellectual property (IP), including copyright and trademarks, and how these can work to enable businesses to grow successfully.