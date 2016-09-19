Innovation and internationalisation are key business drivers

Digital know-how, innovation and reaching international markets are drivers to success for businesses. As a key theme within Argyll Enterprise Week, there will be dedicated support on hand to help with exporting, using digital technology and independent advice on intellectual property.

DigitalBoost is a free business support programme delivered by Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Business Gateway. It is available to businesses and social enterprises and utilises a team of experts who can help organisations to step up their digital capabilities.

On Wednesday November 2, the DigitalBoost team, along with international and innovation experts will be at the business support fair at the Argyllshire Gathering Halls in Oban, offering a mixture of taster sessions, guides and expert support to businesses and entrepreneurs.

Two free three-hour workshops are also being held on that day at the Corran Halls, covering an ‘Introduction to 360 Degree Video’ and cyber security.

The cyber security workshop is an in-depth look at the need for businesses to be cyber resilient. Online attacks can cause havoc for businesses and Keith McDevitt, a cyber-resilience integrator for the Scottish Government, and Kyle Bowes, an ethical hacker for the Scottish Business Resilience Centre, will be on hand to talk about the steps businesses can take to protect their online operations.

The ‘Introduction to 360 degree video’ is a must for anyone looking for a practical session on 360-degree video, photography and the basic theory around these concepts. Throughout the workshop there will the opportunity to see footage from actual shoots to demonstrate the difference between 360 degree video and traditional methods.

Theresa Swayne, HIE’s senior development manager for digital, commented: ‘The digital team at HIE is really excited about being at Argyll Enterprise Week to talk to businesses about all things digital. We’ll be running sessions on how you can do more online, and we’ll have some expert partners with us talking about cyber security and demonstrating the latest 360 video and photography.’