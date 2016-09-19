Cancer support bus staff listening to public

A TEAM of experts were in town on Thursday to give help and advice about cancer and cancer-related illnesses.

The MacMillan Cancer Support bus was in the car park at Homebase giving support and advice to anyone who called by.

The team of three advisors were also keen to find out people’s experience of living with cancer.

Lucy Rogers of MacMillan Cancer Support said: ‘We have been hearing all about people’s experiences of living with cancer in Oban.

‘It is very interesting that the experiences of people are different in each of the places we have taken the bus. Our message is that cancer is not something to be hidden – we can support you and help you through many of the life changing situations cancer poses.’

Andrew Spence, manager of Homebase, Oban, said: ‘I was delighted to welcome the MacMillan Cancer Support bus to Homebase Oban.

‘The bus provided an information point for Oban residents to find out about the work that MacMillan undertake and gain information and advice on health issues.

‘The advice bus was busy though out the day and it is likely that the event will be repeated at different times of the year.’

MacMillan Cancer Support is the Homebase charity of the year.