Army hope visitors to recruitment van picks up.

THE SCOTS recruitment-van in Tesco’s car park didn’t see much action on Monday afternoon. Not many people came by the van, but according to Highlander Fraser that’s very normal for a Monday.

`We’ve been touring the West Coast of Scotland and it’s usually quiet on the Monday. When people hear we’re in town it usually picks up. We’re also in six different places in Oban so people might have gone to speak to some of our colleagues`, Fraser said.

Highlander Fraser and Lance Corporal Coburn, who are standing guard at the recruitment-van in Tesco’s car park, are hoping to talk to both men and women about the range of full time and part time job opportunities available in The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

`If you’re looking for a challenge or change from the normal and want to be part of a team, Army Reserve opportunities range from getting fit, learning to drive, developing leadership and management skills`, Tour Coordinator, Lachie McDowall, said.

Lance Corporal Coburn would highly recommend everybody to pop by the van for a chat, because joining the army has given him friends for life. `In the army people become more than just your friends – they become your family`, Coburn said.

From Monday until Wednesday recruitment-vans will be in six different locations throughout Oban. The Royal Regiment of Scotland recommends everybody who might be interested to pop by and have a chat. Oban marks the end of The Scots West Coast Tour.