Exit minister listening to concerns in Argyll

THE SCOTTISH European Union exit minister and Argyll and Bute MSP is listening to the ‘real problems’ people face in the wake of the leave referendum.

Michael Russell MSP for Argyll and Bute had his first meeting with UK Government Scottish Secretary David Mundell and Westminister exit minister David Davis.

Mr Russell said: ‘I was happy to meet with David Davis and David Mundell in London last week but there is a lot of work still to be done to get to the point at which it is clear the Prime Minister’s promise of Scotland being ‘fully involved and fully engaged’ in the EU process is being fulfilled.

‘That is what I am concentrating on , as well as listening to communities, businesses and individuals across Scotland – and across Argyll – as they examine the real problems that Brexit will cause for every part of the country and every community.’

Mr Mundell said: ‘The negotiations to leave the EU are an important process and we are working to get it right.

‘My meeting today with the Minister for UK Negotiations on Scotland’s Place in Europe, and that of my colleague David Davis, show that we are committed to working with the Scottish Government.

‘The people of Scotland want their two governments to work together and only by listening to them, as I have across the length and breadth of Scotland over the summer, will we be able to get the best deal for Scotland and the whole of the UK.’