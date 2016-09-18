Bodach on crofting

Every week this and other newspapers publish crofting notices, writes Bodach.

The serious matters of first registration, de-registration, assignation and apportionment of common grazings are considered by the Crofting Commission under the Crofters (Scotland) Act 1993, amended in 2007, 2010 and 2013.

Legislation was introduced in 1886 to provide security for crofters, essentially protecting them from eviction and unfair rent. Today the law regulates this complex and uniquely Scottish landholding system and ensures crofters meet certain obligations.

Crofts can roughly be described as small agricultural units, the average size being around five hectares. Tradtionally they exist only in the former crofting counties of Argyll, Caithness, Inverness, Ross andCromarty, Sutherland, Western Isles and Orkney and Shetland. There is now one in Ayrshire.

The holdings are usually held in tenancy but some are owner-occupied, and according to the law crofters must live on, or be resident within 32 kilometres of their croft. They must not neglect their croft, and they have a duty to cultivate and maintain it, or put it to another ‘purposeful use’. Applications must be submitted to the Crofting Commission before making other types of changes, including the division or enlargement of a croft, exchanging croft land, letting and sub-letting; and the creation of new crofts.

Croft land can be bought and sold on the open market, but statutory conditions apply to all crofts and tenancy changes are regulated by the Crofting Commission.

The permanent transfer of a tenancy from one party to another is known as assignation, and between two and three hundred of these handovers take place every year.

In the majority of cases rights pass to family members, friends and acquaintances which leads to very high demand for croft land.

In recent years there has been an increase in community interest in crofting and the creation of new crofts to support sustainable agricultural units and diverse supplementary industries.

Traditional examples include pursuits like fishing and fish processing, peat-making, seaweed collection, dairy produce, knitwear and textile weaving.

The Forestry Commission owned crofts in some places and their employees were also tenants who augmented their income from livestock production.

Donald Burgess, pictured, was a crofter in Knapdale until he died, aged 84, at the beginning of last year. He is best remembered as the village blacksmith.

His yard was a glorious tangle of metal-ware, much of which was being fabricated or repaired for the fishing industry.

To reach the shed, visitors had to negotiate a narrow path between two small mountains of otter boards, trawl chains, cables and dredges.

When he wasn’t cutting things up or welding them together he reared high-quality cattle, epitomising the traditional crofting way of life.

What would Donald have made of the changing face of crofting? In many places fishing has given way to more predictable aquaculture, and all manner of ideas for generating income are being tested or suggested: renewable energy projects, woodland management, woodworking, basket-weaving, aromatherapy, jewellery, arts and crafts, music, journalism, web development, yoga, genealogy, adventure tourism, holiday accommodation, sea-salt production and commodities trading.

As long as a croft is being cultivated and maintained, there is no apparent restriction on what the crofters and their families do to supplement their income.

The Crofting Commission’s statistics say that there are 19,422 registered crofts in Scotland, occupied by 15,388 crofters whose households add up to a total population of approximately 33,000. This is a significant community that delivers a wealth and diversity of benefits to local economies in the Highlands and Islands.

If more land could be made available for the creation of new crofts, new people could enter the community on a practical scale.

Some landlords are reluctant to release property for fear of right-to-buy legislation; and in some parts of the country there is a shortage of land that can sustain crofts and common grazings as well as present other resources like woodland or sea-frontage.

If the Scottish Government is serious about community land ownership, consideration must be given to making the land productive. Now might be a good time to assess what the real and long-term benefits of community ownership really are.