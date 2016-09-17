Volunteers wanted to clean up Glencoe

VOLUNTEERS from a conservation charity will be tidying up Glencoe next weekend.

A team from the National Trust for Scotland, which cares for areas of the glen, will be out in force on Saturday September 24 to clear litter from the side of the A82, alongside people from the community and staff from the Trust Glencoe.

Property manager Scott McCombie said: ‘Caring for Glencoe is a big job and we are very grateful to the trust’s conservation volunteers and those in the local community who are helping us tidy up the glen after a busy summer.

‘BEAR Scotland is helping us with traffic control and Highland Council is providing equipment to help us too. We’re always happy to have more helping hands, so if there is anyone out there who’d like to get involved, give me a call. It won’t all be hard work – we’ve got a barbecue raring to go for everyone involved.’

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Scott on 01855 811307.