Drugs operation is hailed a success

FOLLOWING a two-week long intelligence-led operation by officers in Argyll and West Dunbartonshire, officers have arrested 19 people and a further 10 people are subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with alleged drugs offences.

During the operation, 22 properties were searched under warrant in the Oban, Clydebank, Dumbarton, Alexandria and Helensburgh areas.

As a result, 17 men and two women were arrested. Nine men and one woman are subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with alleged drugs offences.

During the searches, drugs believed to be diamorphine, cocaine, cannabis and diazepam with an estimated street value of £94,000 were recovered.

Police inquiries are continuing and a full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Iain Gillies said: ‘This operation demonstrates our ongoing commitment to crack down on drugs in our communities.

‘Many of our operations are based on intelligence received from members of the public and this is vital in helping us disrupt serious and organised crime and detect offenders.

‘We are grateful for any assistance we are given in ridding our streets of drugs.

‘I would urge anyone with information regarding drugs in their area to contact their local police office through 101. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.’