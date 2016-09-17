Angus MacPhail’s music

Friends, food, language and legends

It is valuable to contemplate the circumstances that give moments of pleasure, positivity, tranquillity and happiness.

The journey featured in last week’s article contained some significant examples of this and the following is a more in-depth look at some highlights.

On the trip south to Mingulay it was enriching listening to Copper Top and his children speaking Gaelic to each other as a genuine first language. The youngsters used English to speak to Andrew and myself but always reverted to Gaelic as the default between themselves and with their dad. This was powerful to witness and a strong example of what can be achieved by uncompromising vigilance in making and maintaining Gaelic as the language of a family. The bombardment of English in everyday life is all-pervading and my own lack of fluency in Gaelic is a product of this. Eoghan, Eilidh and Aonghas MacLeod are proof that there is hope for Gaelic again to flourish. The experience was also a strong reminder that I must get my proverbial finger out my tòn and get working to attain proper fluency in the language before I get round to breeding.

The meal at Grinn on our return needs to be expanded upon. I have had many fine meals in this house over the years and if it was a restaurant would have half a dozen Michelin gongs and unbroken 5 star reviews on Trip Advisor. For a food-crazed “muc” like myself it means I’m usually salivating by the time I cross the kitchen door. Being served is always a choice of the very finest fayre. At this table I have had lobster, crab claws, crayfish, turbot, monkfish, scallops and once a sea-reared, free-range, wild, sandeel-fed, black-feathered, organic “chicken” – I don’t think it came from the Coop. The lamb stew of last week was a change from the usual seafood emphasis but it was enjoyed hugely. The craic and the good company made the food taste even better.

On our visit to DD’s on Vatersay, the tunes we played were more enjoyable and the drams we had, tasted much better than in any normal circumstance. In the setting of DD and Peigi Anna’s kitchen we played just a few tunes, ones we’ve played a thousand times before but it felt infinitely more enjoyable than usual. On a similar theme, I am a lover of good malt whisky and in fact used to contribute to a whisky column for this paper, but nothing makes a whisky better than the setting in which it is consumed. We were drinking good old White and Mackay, – certainly not a critics favourite – but it was being relished more than any aged nectar from the finest whisky collection. The tunes and drams on that afternoon where undoubtedly elevated by the setting and the presence of these island legends.

As with most of the trips this summer, Skipinnish co-founder, business partner and co-owner of the boat Andrew Stevenson was along with me. Andrew’s presence as with most other endeavours makes everything easier, safer and more enjoyable. From having a dram and a tune, to changing a diesel filter and bleeding the fuel system in four minutes flat off the Cairns of Coll, everything is easier with an Andrew on board! Total harmony with someone else on a boat is rare and it reminds me of the many years running Skipinnish Sea Tour with my Uncle Iain ‘Skipinnis’ (Unc), who’s total competency and great company are similarly voyage enhancing.

Our other companion on this voyage was Beastie my wee Jack Russell terrier. Since reading John Steinbeck’s Travels with Charlie as a boy I have always loved the idea of heading off on a journey accompanied by a dog. Beastie has been on many trips with us, and the uncomplicated connection between man and this wee Beast added yet another level of goodness to this memorable adventure on the waves.