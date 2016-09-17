Diecast model raises £1,100

A DIECAST model show raised £1,100 in Benderloch’s Victory Hall this month.

The Diecast Model Association’s annual show attracted several hundred visitors to view the rows of tables displaying model lorries, boats, railways, cars, buses and island crofts, crafted by enthusiasts from as far as Caithness and Orkney.

The money raised was split in two: £800 in aid of Oban lifeboat and £300 for Victory Hall funds.

Organiser George Berry said it was ‘a brilliant weekend’, and thanked all model collectors and sponsors, especially the Isle of Eriska Hotel, Ben Lora Café and Hodge Fencing. Next year’s event has already been booked, he added, and it will raise money for Mary’s Meals.

Pictured above, left to right, John MacAlister holds a model of one of his nine fishing boats, as Garry Gemmell of Oban receives a unique model of one of John’s lorries, made by Robbie Holmes of Wick.