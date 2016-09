Stirling United Auctions Sale Prices September 14

STIRLING – United Auctions (Wednesday September 14, 2016) sold 1,698 store cattle, native bred cattle and young bulls. Also forward 171 cast cows and forward cattle.

Bullocks (934)- averaged 214.2p to 254.2p per kg for a 360kg CharX from Hall and £1410 for a 674kg AAX from Pogbie.

B & W Bullocks (154)- averaged 142.1p to 159p per kg for a 585kg BFX from Nether Lethame and £1000 for a 706kg HFX from Bottoms.

Heifers (585)- averaged 209.73p to 247.4p per kg for a 384kg CHX from Craigdhu and £1360 for a 694kg LimX from Windsole.

Young Bulls (25)- averaged 200.81p to 234.20p for a LimX from Coalheugh Glen and £940 for a SimX from Whiteridden.

Cast Cows (131)- averaged 121.9p to 190p pk for a AAX from Loanleven and £1370 for a LimX from Woodhead of Mailer.

Dairy Cows (29)- averaged 85.5p to 130.8p pk for a BFX from Wester Lochdrum and £845 for a HFX from Wester Lochdrum.

Forward Cattle (11)- averaged 156.27p to 189.1p per kg for an SimX from Dalachy and £1290 for an SimX from Dalachy.

Bullocks: Up to 250kgs- Wester Lochdrum £540, 221.3p; 251-300kgs- Malling £600, Wester Lochdrum 200.7p; 301-350kgs- Lower Luthrie £850, Gateside 247.6p; 351-400kgs – Gateside £970, Hall 254.2p; 401-450kgs- Meikle Ittington £1080, Pogbie 243.6p; 451-500kgs- Clonrae £1150, Low Drummore 230p; 501-550kgs-Low Drummore £1210, West Park 224.5p; 551-600kgs- West Park £1320, 224.5p; 601-650kgs- West Lundie £1340, 211.6p; 651-700kgs Pogbie £1410, 209.2p; 700kgs+ Bottoms £1000, 141.6p

Heifers: Up to 250kgs- Coalheugh Glen £250, 162.3p; 251-300kgs- Lethangie £660, Darleith 232p; 301-350kgs- Crofthead £780, 244.5p; 351-400kgs- Craigdhu £950, 247.4p; 401-450kgs- Pratis £1035, 246.4p; 451-500kgs- Torbrex £1085, Lammerview 228.5p; 501-550kgs- Pogbie £1190, Compestonend 228.7p; 551-600kgs- Compestonend £1200, 206.5p; 601-650kgs- Windsole £1360, 196p

Young Bulls: Up to 250kgs- Fasque Properties £480, Coalheugh Glen 234.2p; 251-300kgs- Wester Lochgreen £690, 233.1p; 301-350kgs- Rednock £590, 182.1; 351-400kgs- Wester Lochgreen £870, 232p; 401-450kgs- Gateside £805, 191.7p; 451-500kgs- Whiteridden £940, 195.8p; 501-550kgs- Homeston £900, 169.8p.

OTM Cows:

£ per head- Woodhead of Mailer (Lim) £1370; Mid Cambushinnie (Char) £1330; Loanleven (AA) £1250; Loanleven (Sim) £1190

Ppk- Loanleven (AA) 190p; Back O Muir (Lim) 172.8p; Remony (Sim) 153.2p; Mid Cambushinnie (Char) 152.4p