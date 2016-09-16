Rescue at perilous Corryvreckan

Oban lifeboat was launched at the request of Stornoway Coastguard on September16 to go to the assistance of a fishing vessel in difficulty at the edge of the Corryvreckan whirlpool.

At 3:25pm the volunteer crew of Oban Lifeboat departed Oban Bay to go to the assistance of a local 38ft fishing boat which had lost all engine power and communications.

The vessel was located close to the western entrance to Corryvreckan and had been able to drop an anchor to hold position.

Another local boat was standing by to assist in case of emergency, pending arrival of the lifeboat.

Once the tow was established by the lifeboat, the fishing vessel was towed through Corryvreckan to a location close to Balvicar where another boat was able to take over the tow into the moorings allowing the lifeboat to return to Oban.

Following refuelling the lifeboat was again made ready for service by the volunteer crew at 19.30hrs