Mod to open with Lewis bands

AM Mòd Nàiseanta Rìoghail (the Royal National Mòd) kicks off its return to the Western Isles with a sensational opening ceremony featuring headline performances by Dàimh and the Mischa Macpherson Trio.

Taking place in Stornoway for the first time since 2011, Scotland’s biggest Gaelic cultural festival will see a nine-day spectacle of music, arts and sport take place from Friday to Saturday, October 14 to 22 .

Last year’s event generated close to £3 million for host town, Oban, and Argyll, and organisers are confident they will have a similar impact on the Western Isles, which are known for their strong community spirit.

The opening day of this year’s festival kicks off with the traditional torchlight procession, led by the Lewis Pipe Band, which sees hundreds of people weave through the streets of Stornoway in breathtaking scenes.

The procession then ends at the Lewis Sports Centre where the opening ceremony takes place, with performances by local acts the Mischa Macpherson Trio and Gaelic supergroup Dàimh, who were crowned Folk Band of the Year at the 2015 Scots Trad Music Awards.

Organised by An Comunn Gàidhealach, the oldest and most respected national Gaelic organisation, the Mòd is the most important festival of the Gaelic language in Scotland.

It sees thousands of competitors from Scotland and across the world, including Germany and Abu Dhabi, take part or watch more than 200 competitions in highland dancing, sport, literature and drama, as well as Gaelic music and song.

Alongside the main competition, the Mòd fringe will run a bustling programme filled with traditional music, poetry and art forms of every description.

Marketing manager at CalMac Peter Griffiths said: ‘Of all the events we lend our support to across the West Coast, the Mòd is one of the closest to our hearts.

‘It captures the very essence of the culture and history of the communities we support and we are very proud to offer our continuing support and are looking forward to catching up with old friends and making some new ones.’