Tireless advocate for traveller’s monument nominated

THE volunteer who contributed to the safeguarding of a Scottish Travellers’ commemorative monument in Argyll and Bute has been chosen to go through to the finals of the 2016 Scottish Heritage Angel Awards.

Jess Smith has campaigned for many years to have the Tinker’s Heart a place of celebration and gathering for travelling communities to be nationally recognised. She achieved her aim after a decade-long struggle.

Perthshire-based Jess Smith is up for an award in the category of Caring and Protecting. This short listing recognises her work and campaign that helped see a heart-shaped setting of quartz stones be granted Scheduled Monument status. Ensuring its preservation for future generations, it offers a real insight into the past and traditions of Scottish Travellers who were thought to have gathered at the site for weddings.

Known as Tinkers’ Heart, the commemorative monument helps contribute towards creating a better understanding of the history, heritage and culture of the travelling community in Scotland.

Fiona McAllister, secretary of the Heart of the Travellers said: ‘The Committee of the Heart of the Travellers group is absolutely thrilled that Jess Smith has been nominated for a Scottish Heritage Angel Award.’

‘Jess is really modest about her achievements, but we think she more than deserves the acknowledgement given by her nomination for her years and years of hard work, determination and dedication to saving the Tinkers’ Heart.’