Help needed to find missing falcons

TWO large falcons have escaped and are in the Connel and Taynuilt area.

Owner Paul Finnegan wants to get the two birds back as they are ‘relatively tame’ and may not be able to fend for themselves.

Mr Finnegan has been keeping falcons for many year and can often be seen displaying his birds at shows and games.

He explained: ‘Last Sunday two of the falcons were unsettled and flew off. They are GYR/Saker falcons. They are a large size.

‘If anyone sees the falcons, can they please get in touch with me urgently on 07900 501 175 or 01631 710 732.’