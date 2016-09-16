Donation will help to save church

A DONATION to support an event on Lewis has double the importance as it also helps safeguard money earmarked to save a historic church.

Point and Sandwick Trust has sponsored this year’s Colm Cille Lecture by giving £300 to the Ui Church Trust.

The money will cover the hire of the hall at Ionad Stoodie, plus the costs of light refreshments and the printing of the lecture afterwards. It also covers advertising for the event.

Ui church is believed to be one of the oldest churches on Lewis, if not the oldest. The lecture, which takes place tonight at 7.30pm, is called Colm Cille Lecture because the church is St Columba’s church and the lecture could be on anything of relevance to Ui church and the area.

Liz Chaplin, Ui Church Trust secretary. said: ‘The importance of the lecture is that it raises the profile of Eaglais na h-Aoidhe in the community and the important point of sponsorship is that it gives us the funds to do it. We’re not having to dip into our reserves so it’s of considerable importance to us.

‘We’re delighted to be sponsored by Point and Sandwick Trust because I think Point and Sandwick Trust and Eaglais na h-Aoidhe are working together for the benefit of the whole area, so it’s a win-win situation for us.’

Work on Ui church has successfully stabilised and conserved the building, to the point that it’s ‘no longer falling down’, said Liz, but there is still much to do. The trust hopes if enough funds can be raised, future work will include completing the roof on the western chapel and repairing the damaged sea wall near the graveyard.

Mr McCormack said: ‘We’re very pleased to be sponsoring the lecture for the second year. It’s a very important part of the year’s calendar in Point and we’re also very keen to continue to support the project and would very much like to see completion of an all-embracing covering of the building, if that’s at all achievable in the future.

‘We realise that work will take time but nonetheless we think it’s a great project and we are very pleased to support it.’