CalMac staff ‘angry’ at pay offer

TALKS between CalMac and union officials have broken down over pay, following an offer described by the union as a ‘kick in the teeth’.

RMT today announced it has moved into dispute with CalMac due to failure of the company to table an acceptable offer.

The pair have been embroiled in two days of negotiations which saw CalMac raise their offer from 1.5 per cent to 1.8 per cent over two years. But this was still deemed unsatisfactory by the union which believes the offer will fall far below inflation levels.

RMT national secretary Steve Todd said: ‘CalMac staff are angry and disappointed at pay proposals that would slash their standard of living in years to come as well as ripping away the bonus entitlement that has been built up over many years. That is no way to reward staff who are the lifeblood of the CalMac operation and the unions are demanding that the company come forward with a fair and just offer.’

Mick Cash also from RMT said: ‘It’s clear to everyone that RMT members played a huge role in the campaign that led to CalMac beating off the attempt to wrestle the life-line ferry services away from them. These pay and bonus proposals from management are a kick in the teeth for those loyal and dedicated RMT CalMac members and will be resisted by all means necessary.’

CalMac says the offer is nearly double recent public sector pay increases and expressed dismay and disappointment at the refusal.

Managing director, Martin Dorchester said: ‘We are very disappointed that the RMT have taken this decision after we worked so hard together to win the new eight-year contract to run the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Service contract.’

He added: ‘I would urge trade union members to think carefully about the damage any potential industrial action will have on the communities they serve and are part of. This is a road no-one wants to go down just as we are about to start rolling out new innovations that will improve services for all over the long term.’

Mr Dorchester said that the company’s door was always open and urged the RMT to continue to negotiate to reach an agreement.